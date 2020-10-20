STOP ARRESTING INNOCENT CITIZENS – UPND

As United Party for National Development( UPND) , we are taken aback by Edgar Lungu’s panic and conduct ahead of 2021 Elections.

We note with dismay the conduct by police at the Subordinate Court in Lusaka where National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili’s Wife , daughter and UPND Lusaka Province Chairlady in charge of mobilisation Mrs Patricia Situmbeko were arrested by the Police.

In an ideal situation, Police are not supposed to be at the Court to conduct such kind of operation .

The Judiciary is suppose to be given space as they dispense justice.

The Judges and Magistrates should not be in an environment of police brandishing guns while they dispense justice.

The behavior by Edgar Lungu’s administration is a serious indictment on the justice system as such an assault on the freedoms of citizens who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The police tried to stop UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from entering the court premises to attend Chishimba Kambwili’s court case. Why? The matter was being heard in open court and the public have the right to attend open court sessions.

Where is the logic of blocking the wife of Dr. Kambwili from attending her husband’s court case? Where is the logic of refusing to allow Dr.

Kambwili’s daughter to attend her father’s court case?

Further, the conduct by police is also an assault on the women’s rights to participate in politics.

Many women who may want to join politics will be deterred from joining upon seeing such barbaric behavior.

In view of the above, we demand for the immediate release of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s wife , daughter and UPND official Mrs Situmbeko.

We also want to warn Edgar Lungu not to push his luck too far by arbitrarily arresting citizens.

What Edgar Lungu ought to realize is that this country belongs to all Zambians.