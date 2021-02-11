STOP BEING A CRY BABY UPND’s ELISHA MATAMBO ADVISED BY – NATHAN CHANDA

…as he laughs at the Lamentations of Elisha Matambo

I have taken note of comments from Mr. Elisha Matambo of UPND to the effect that PF is corrupting his party members to defect.

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt Province is shocked with the opposition UPND’s crys that the PF is buying it’s members.

This isn’t only cheap but a serious attempt at undermining his own members by accusing them of being corrupt by receiving bribes. We challenge him to name the people involved in the corruption. If really there was corruption, knowing how loud he likes sounding, Mr. Matambo could have jumped at the occasion.

Mr. Matambo is under pressure from the same members he is insulting by accusing them of being corrupt because of his poor leadership and instead of telling lies to his party leaders, he must just own up that there’s an uprising against his party because of his disrespect, dictatorship style of leadership.

We want to remind Mr. Elisha Matambo that people are coming to the PF because it is the only party with a national character and the unprecedented Development on the Copperbelt because of the Leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

People are defecting to PF because it’s the party of choice and people have confidence as evidenced by the winning of Miputu in Copperbelt rural and many other parts where there were by elections recently. Unlike un attractive UPND which is a chiefdom where the president is the chief and cannot leave the office.

Mr. Matambo should know that miners have confidence in President Edgar Lungu who has worked hard to save jobs in the mines unlike him and his president who supports foreign investors exploiting Zambians. Mr. Matambo should know that farmers on the Copperbelt are happy with the distribution of farming inputs and we anticipate a Copperbelt bumper harvest.

The allegations by Mr. Matambo are not only a covering up to his faild leadership but also criminal because he knows that corruption is taking place but cannot report the vice to ACC.

We will not waste time with Mr Matambo and UPND to derail the PF in delivering to the people on the Copperbelt in a “cho chise”, but we advise him to introspect and establish why people are leaving his party instead of crying like a child.

To the PF members, let us continue to mobilize the party. Come August 12, 2021 President Edgar Lungu will win with a landslide margin and remain in State House to continue with developing Zambia. .

Issued by//

PF Copperbelt Chairman

Nathan Chanda, MCC