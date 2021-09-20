STOP BEING PETTY TO JUSTIFY YOUR CARELESS EXPENDITURE ON FOREIGN TRIPS- CHILUFYA TAYALI

The problem is getting out of bed after a long evening. I didn’t even realise that the President has left, I have just seen these pictures.

I have seen some of you are complaining that he should not have used a commercial plane.

What’s wrong with that, Kateka temuntu?

Go back on history, KK used to use British Airways and Zambia Airways (flying as commercial with other passengers).

FTJ, Mwanawasa and Sata used to fly commercial, unless it was absolutelynecessary, to charter. And this was usually done mostly within Africa on short distances. Which made FTJ to buy that jet (Kaingo).

Sata was actually sick the last time he went to New York but he was on a commercial flight.

It’s only RB who who brought in these chartered planes because of his sophisticated son.

Later on President Lungu adopted it with Kaisa Sulu because they wanted to enjoy forgetting our Country had no money.

Do you even know who much it is to fly that jet to New York and all the related costs including parking fees as the President is having those meetings?

We would wretch close to a million dollars just on this trip and yet we are defaulting on our debts – “boasting na njala”.

Ati security, what security are you talking about, who cares about your African President coming from a Country with a broken economy over hundreds of passengers coming from various Countries including Americans, Britons, UAE among others.

If anything, it’s easier and less dramatic to bring down one jet carrying an African President than the entire Qatar Airways. It would be a big issue and terrorists know better.

If you talk about enter-changes, the man is travelling on First class VVIP, so he is good. Of course he would have to be patient because at times planes don’t fly on schedule, but it nothing to warrant us paying those hundreds of thousands in dollars.

Whatever the case, this is the humility we want since we need every cent to rebuild this economy.

So for me, I say, thumbs up👍👍👍 to President Hichilema.

