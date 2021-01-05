*STOP CALLING ME IN THE NIGHT,AM NOT FOR SALE- HON. KAHEMBI WARNS PF OFFICIALS IN KALULUSHI*

Kalulushi constituency UPND’s youthful aspiring candidate Joseph kahembi warns some PF named officials to stop calling him in the night inducing him to Join the corrupt government promising him adoption in the mining town.

Mr. Kahembi who has caused panic in the PF camp of kalulushi constituency says he is above politics of inducing citizens with money rather he says he believes in the policies and principals of president HH, joining PF is like dating a person you all know in the community that she is a sex worker who is at risk of sharing STIs.

The 28 year old kalulushi strong man is believed to be a people’s choice in the mining town and PF continues to panic over his ground work.

Kalulushi needs a youth that will speak for the fellow youths, you guys need jobs, some of you need business opportunities but because PF has interest in a few individuals that is why we are suffering. My President and I will make sure we create opportunities for you all despite of your colour or levels of education, ours is to work and fix the economy, narrates kahembi when he invited youths across his constituency for a new year’s come together party.

Ba constituency leadership, like I told you that this event should not be politicized because I want everyone in kalulushi constituency to be part of our come together. Bally needs everyone, Bally needs you and those PF is punishing after voting for them. Am so sure our friends have learned a lesson and they will make sure they vote for change, said kahembi this afternoon.

Let’s remember to keep our voter’s card safe and vote for Bally in August.

KAHEMBI MEDIA TEAM