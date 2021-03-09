For Immediate Release

STOP CHEWING WITH FOOD IN YOUR MOUTH MALITE CAUTIONS – KABWITA

Lusaka 9th March 2021

Charles Kabwita, a nephew to Chishimba Kambwili, Craft certificate holder and failed Councilor has questioned the credibility of new National Democratic Congress leader Josephs Akafumba.

Any sensible soul would laugh at Kabwita’s courage but I have failed to ignore his utter affront to the persona of Akafumba.

Just to refresh your memory of what this courageous petite said his is part of his statement title, “The Desperation of Mr. Akafumba and his rebel gang very shocking and worrying,”

Kabwita wrote, “As youths in National Democratic Congress, NDC, we have watched, with dismay, the conduct of Mr. Rikki Josephs Akafumba and his rebel gang and we have come to the conclusion that the gang are in need of psychological help.We have avoided to talk until now as we were very sure that they would easily come back to their senses before they took matters very far. The people involved are our parents and we have accorded them the utmost respect but it looks like they do not want to be treated as such.”

Further, Kabwita who is purporting to be a National Youth Chairman of NDC said it is worrying to see the gang rush in and out of court and create a case out of anything that comes out of their minds.

“What kind of law does Mr. Akafumba practice for him to keep coming up with such baseless claims?They first claimed to have expelled president Chishimba Kambwili then later said that they did not. They then went to court, withdrew the matter and then are now back in court.Registering a political party in this country is not very difficult. They are free to register their own party if they think that they are very popular.Their claim that president Kambwili is not the president, while at the same time enjoying the positions that he gave them is a very laughable matter,” said Kabwita.

Based on his folly, I am compelled to respond with the hope of reminding him of a few things that he may have forgotten about Akafumba just to protect his new job at the new breweries that his uncle is constructing.

Kabwita, this lawyer whose credential you want to disparage is the one that would come to Kambwili’s aid each time his lawyers withdrew from representing him.

I recall Akafumba representing your uncle until he reconciled with his lawyers and for that matter arbitrate their reconciliatory meetings.

Further, Akafumba is the man who the late Michael Sata entrusted with the job of crafting the PF Constitution as well as the opportunity of being acting PF president before the party convention.

He later was appointed Justice Permanent Secretary and also served as Southern Province PF chairman…surely Mr Kabwita is this man you want to malign just because he has politically differed with your uncle?

Bayama, we all know you are homeless and now live at Kambwili’s house, was jobless until the brewery job was presented to you and want to justify his generosity.

Do you want us to remind you that as you served as a Councillor you were at the centre illegal allocation of plots,and that beliffs pounced on you owing to this illegality…that’s the record you left at the Council yet you have the audacity to throw stones.

A man who had failed to provide for his wife and family to an extent of abandoning your kinfolk you stand on quicksand to disparage others,kindly shut up!

You are beneath Akafumba in all spheres and you taking him on is utter folly and a dangerous direction to take your verbal diarrhea.

I pity you, your predicament is one between a hard place and a rock but the best you can do is not chew with your food in your mouth, it’s dangerous.

Issued by: Emmanuel Malite esq. NDC Media Director

+260971827272