STOP CHILUFYA TAYALI!

Politicians are accusing each other of being behind the terror activities. Chilufya Tayali openly said that it is the UPND and HH behind this act. UPND said it is the state and evidence is pointing to a number of people arrested connected to the state.

The anger of the citizens will shift to political opponents. If they are made to believe that UPND is the sponsor, then we will see UPND members getting burnt and killed soon.

The State on the other hand has what it takes to diffuse the allegations against it. So UPND will become victims of this vice.

Let this terror activity end before we lose more and more lives. Stop Chilufya Tayali now!!