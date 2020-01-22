STOP coercing youths to obtain NRCs ahead of the yet to be announced voter registration exercise, warns Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale.

During a press briefing at his Livingstone office, Hamukale called for an end to the act of ferrying people to national registration offices.

“The issues of NRCs is something we must deal with because there are some people more or less coercing youths to get NRCs…next year is voting and some people are ferrying youths, trying to exploit them in an invent that government announces voter registration…stop ferrying people, you are putting unnecessary pressure on the national registration officers,” Hamukale said.

He charged that there were a lot of national registration offices countrywide, which were free.

Hamukale revealed that two new offices had been opened in Pemba and Zimba districts.

“There are free (NRC) offices around the country. Take people to Chadiza, it’s free,” he said.

On relief food, Hamukale said the distribution process was going on well despite that all the affected people may not have been reached.

He said the recent floods in some parts of the province might cause a reduction in the 2020 harvest.

Hamukale announced that Vice-President Inonge Wina would be touring Southern and Western provinces from January 23 to 27.

He said during her working visit, the Vice-President would inspect some government projects, evaluate the drought response and relief food distribution.

Hamukale added that the Vice-President would also visit the Kazungula bridge construction project, commission a clinic, visit Zimba district’s drought affected areas, visit resettlement schemes in Nyawa and Dundumwezi and also check on water challenges in the areas.

“In Nyawa, she will also visit the wildlife conservation project and also look at the poaching challenges that have reached her office,” said Hamukale.