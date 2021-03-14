STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ECONOMY- PASTOR CHILUBA URGES FAITHFULS
Healing Word Ministries International Oversear Bishop Moses Chiluba says people should stop talking ill about the economy because there is power in the tongue.
Pastor Chiluba says the nation can become what it wants to become by the use of the tounge.
“We are born for greatness and I get shocked when people say ba Pastor you’re PF and I say such people have a DNA yama politics, they should mask up their tongues,” he said.
Pastor Chiluba has further urged those in business to guard their tongues for them to continue prospering.
Grade 7 pastor
Ubushilu tabucila apa. Madness cannot go beyond this. Leave the barking madman to enjoy his ill gotten bribes from thieves.
Things are bad and will become worse.Its good to encourage people to be positive but also to acknowledge that our country has done down.If people don’t express themselves they harbour resentment.