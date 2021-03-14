STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ECONOMY- PASTOR CHILUBA URGES FAITHFULS

Healing Word Ministries International Oversear Bishop Moses Chiluba says people should stop talking ill about the economy because there is power in the tongue.

Pastor Chiluba says the nation can become what it wants to become by the use of the tounge.

“We are born for greatness and I get shocked when people say ba Pastor you’re PF and I say such people have a DNA yama politics, they should mask up their tongues,” he said.

Pastor Chiluba has further urged those in business to guard their tongues for them to continue prospering.