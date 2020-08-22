By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

STOP ECZ PROPOSALS OR FORGET ABOUT 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS BECAUSE IT WILL BE AN ACADEMIC EXERCISE IN FUTILITY.

It’s interesting how relaxed UPND and other opposition parties are while rigging is happening right in front of their eyes and everyone is quiet.

Rigging is a long time process that involves enormous stages and procedures.

The announcement of ECZ that that the old voter registration of 2016 will be discarded to pave way for the new registration is a final nail on PF victory of 2021 don’t think for a second that ECZ will manage to revert everyone back in the voter register especially in the opposition strongholds. UPND wake up it will be game over.

If NRC issuance hasn’t ringed a rigging bell in your ears then nothing will.

Many people are being given NRC’S in PF strongholds to the extent of even being paid to get an NRC while in UPND strongholds people are begging to get one. CIC has dirty evidence how this is happening at the deepest core and its interesting how Zambian stakeholders are quiet yet expecting free and fair elections in 2021. Yes elections will be free and fair because Southern Province, North-Western and Western will be history of once upon strongholds of a certain party.

PEIF (WESTERN PROVINCE).

If what’s happening in Western province is not money laundering then the initiative ought to be counted as best and morden rigging of all time. Western Province has been targeted fully by PF. So much by elections and immediately after the victories PF is on the ground with their Presidential Empowerment Initiative Funds from one district to another the entire Western Province is being ripped apart and its working for PF. Clement Tembo National Coordinator for the operation a PF cadre is flying the whole province with ZAF soldiers saluting at him and nobody is bothered about this.

NRC ISSUANCE.

CIC has learnt that Zambia was divided into two provincial phases where Mobile NRC issuance is concerned.

Phase 1 comprised of the following provinces.

Northern. Copperbelt. Luapula. North-Western. Eastern

40 days per phase which ends this month end of August.

Phase 2 that starts on 9th September up to mid October somewhere there consists of the following provinces.

Muchinga. Central. Western. Southern Lusaka.

Interestingly on CIC record Muchinga Province which is in phase 2 has registered more mobile NRC’S than North-Western which is in Phase 1. We can prove this with solid evidence to give Government if they need it eg in Mafinga the government knows where Mobile NRC’S is taking place up to now before their time and its everywhere another example in Shiwang’andu alone PF is boasting of issuing 169,000 NRC’S yet Muchinga is in phase 2 but those things are happening right now as we speak where as North-Western which is in phase 1 in line is struggling per day less than 100 people will get NRC’S.

So what happens when phase 2 begins will Muchinga Province continue again or will Northern cease completely or will North-Western continue issuing Mobile NRCs? Opposition must wake up and take the bull by its horns with force otherwise rigging is plain in sight.

ECZ PROPOSALS.

After NRC’S it’s voters cards scandal. Where ECZ has given 30 days to people to verify their details or completely be discarded because the old register will be completely discarded. According to the liason committee it is alleged that stakeholders agreed to the complete overhaul of the old voter register according to the UNDP assessment.

Unfortunately going by the technical illegalities of ECZ it’s a big risk to political players UPND especially if the old voter register is discarded because there is no guarantee that except those deceased to be removed everyone else alive will be captured in the new registration process which time is not at their side for such an enormous task and mostly October and November these are farming periods most rural areas will be deserted for farms.

In conclusion 2021 rigging is right in our midst happening freely it will be interesting to note that NGOs voices will have any impact next year because foundation factors are not fully consultative and sensitized.

CIC PRESS TEAM.