By Michael Kaluba

Green party leader peter Sinkamba is calling for the suspension of the many empowerment programs being implemented by government across the country until after the august elections alleging that the initiatives are political and giving the ruling party undue advantage over other political players.

Mr. Sinkamba is of the view that there is currently no fair mechanism under which distribution of money to various groups can be done without undue advantage to the ruling party hence the need to only leave critical aspects of emergency response using public funds.

He tells phoenix news that there are various social-economic challenges including unpaid dues to retirees, various unpaid civil servant’s salaries, various state driven liquidations among others, to which resources should have been channeled as opposed to the politically motivated empowerment initiatives in an election year.

Mr. Sinkamba argues that while the pandemic has brought hardships on many sectors, the church included, the timing of empowerment that seemingly has a political agenda is wrong hence the need to wait until after the elections if indeed there is nothing political about the covid-19 empowerment funds for the church and other target groups.

There are currently various contentious empowerment programs initiated by government for target groups among them the church, youths and women which some stakeholders in the political system feel are a campaign gimmick meant to garner more votes for the pf as opposed to addressing challenges.

