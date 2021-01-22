STOP FAKING AS MEDICAL DOCTOR, DR MWABU TOLD

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has accused Dr Quince Mwabu of masquerading as a Medical Doctor

Dr Mwabu is the Director of an NGO called Medical for Quality Healthcare of Zambia (MQHZ).

HPCZ Registrar and CEO Bwembya Bwalya said the council is concerned that Dr Mwabua has been featuring on various media platforms claiming to be a Medical Doctor.

“The HPCZ categorically advises that Dr Quince Mwabu is not a Medical Doctor and is not registered on any of the HPCZ registers,” Mr Bwalya said.

“The action by Dr. Quince Mwabu is contrary to the provisions of the Health Professions Act NO. 24 of 2009 under its section 30 (1)(c) which forbids any person from doing anything likely to lead persons to infer that the person is a registered health practitioner and section 31 (1) (b) which prohibits impersonation or use of the title of a registered health practitioners GC while not registered as such by HPCZ,” Mr Bwalya added.

Dr Mwabu is yet to comment on the matter.