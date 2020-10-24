Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Friday, October 23, 2020 bemoaned that too many government officials follow him during public events saying “Its wasting taxpayer’s money”

President Chakwera made the remarks at the opening of Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre,

Chakwera said, “we should not burn taxes…its a wastage which should not continue.”

He said with too many government officials at the function, the cost of the function alone could not be justified.

He added that officials were appointed “to serve Malawi and not the President.”