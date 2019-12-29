FATHER Richard Luonde says President Edgar Lungu’s decision to cut his salary and that of his cabinet by between 15 and 20 per cent has no meaning and lacks substance.

And Musician Fumba Chama, Aka Pilato, says those that keep cheering the captain whilst the ship is sinking are inspiring President Edgar Lungu to increase the speed in the wrong direction.

Commenting on President Lungu’s decision to cut his salary and that of his cabinet by between 15 and 20 per cent to cushion the impact on citizens arising from the increase on fuels prices and electricity tariffs, Fr Luonde warned the Head of State to stop fooling Zambians.

The Socialist Party spokesperson further said President Lungu’s revelations amounts to telling Zambians that they do not think at all.

“To whose benefit…by reducing his salary, he cannot fool Zambians like that. He is the President of the nation and for the increase to be effected, he looked at it and he would have said ‘no, this will not happen’ that would have been a proper cushion than him reducing his salary,” Fr Luonde said.

He reminded President Lungu that he was living a paid for life thus did not need his salary he is claiming to have reduced.

“His salary can be reduced even by 10, 20 times, he is still going to live a better life because his life in State House is free…where he sleeps is free, the electricity he uses is free, it’s paid for by taxpayers, the water he uses is free, his travels are free, so what’’ the meaning of this? We have to be serious as Zambians, they have to be observant, and articulate on whom they are choosing to be their leader.”

Fr Luonde warned President Lungu to desist from insulting Zambians who pay dearly for his stay at plot 1.

He wondered what the prices of mealie-meal would be with the hiked electricity tariffs.

“It’s very unfair, Zambians we must begin to…what President Lungu has said is fooling Zambians. He is not a minister, because a minister can say this has been approved by cabinet, so I am saying reduce my salary, that means you are opposing to what has been said but how does the President oppose what has been passed as law? That’s insulting Zambians,” said Fr Luonde.

“For once President Lungu must begin to respect Zambians. What he said has no meaning, no substance and it’s of no benefit to anyone but simply fooling us as Zambians. When they did that [decided to hike fuel and electricity prices] they consulted him that this is what we want to do and he noted and acknowledged saying go ahead but now he turns around saying I will reduce my salary. How much he is it going to reduce the cost of the fuel increase, the poverty levels that Zambians are going through? All this shows that we are being told that we don’t think and it’s his ministers and those he works with who are benefiting. We cannot continue to live like this.”

And Chama said as long as he does not understand the problem, President Lungu would not find its solution.

He said President Lungu could cut his salary even by 99.9 per cent if he liked but that alone was not the answer.

“Please tell that man that his salary is not the problem. It’s not his pay that’s wrecking this country. As long as he doesn’t understand the problem, he cannot find its solution. And you people that keep cheering the captain whilst the ship is sinking are inspiring him to increase the speed in the wrong direction. Think about this…. You start driving a car, it’s moving nicely then suddenly it starts giving you problems…. Do you fix it by painting it? Funny guy,” remarked Chama.