Stop Giving Excuses, Silly Debates and Get to Work, Simumba Tells UPND

Renowned Economist and public-policy commentator, Trevor Simumba has blasted the UPND leadership to get to work and stop meaningless debates.

He said Zambian know the extent of the challenges Zambia faces and that’s why they change government from PF to UPND.

He tweeted;

It is time the new @UPNDZM Government got to work rather than complaining.

We already know things are bad that’s why voted the PF out and voted you in so that #Ballycan fix it.

We did not elect you to keep giving excuses. Get to work put Cabinet in place.