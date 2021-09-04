Stop Giving Excuses, Silly Debates and Get to Work, Simumba Tells UPND
Renowned Economist and public-policy commentator, Trevor Simumba has blasted the UPND leadership to get to work and stop meaningless debates.
He said Zambian know the extent of the challenges Zambia faces and that’s why they change government from PF to UPND.
He tweeted;
It is time the new @UPNDZM Government got to work rather than complaining.
We already know things are bad that’s why voted the PF out and voted you in so that #Ballycan fix it.
We did not elect you to keep giving excuses. Get to work put Cabinet in place.
— Trevor Simumba (@SimumbaTrevor) September 4, 2021
Sometimes talking for the sake of talking does not make sense. So what do you think is going on now. Do you want the Head of State to give you recording that he is working towards that. Why can’t you be reasonable like every body else and just wait. Is it hard to do. Please allow the process to take place.
I haven’t heard any UPND leadership complaining so far but there is just a lot of premature critisms. May be you need to address those critisms sir! Tell them to allow the new government to settle down and get to work.
I think this is a misplaced comment
well spoken. constructive criticism is welcome. But unreasonable utterances must be exposed and treated as such. With what is lost can a well meaning government rush into doing things. It demands level headedness and timely decisions. Any wrong move and we the shareholders lose.
That’s true mwe !
There are constitutional procedures to be followed to appoint cabinet. If HH appoints cabinet before parliament opens, the same people will complain that he is going against the constitution. Patience is a very needful virtue. You people did not read the complaints that followed Musokotwane’s appointment. People complained that the constitution was contravened even when HH explained that he needs to start working on the budget and there is a lot to do but time is running out. We can’t wait. Nawakwi and Sean are saying its against the constitution to appoint ministers now Mumba and Andford are saying why is he delaying.
Exactly Trevor. This UPND and Bally are letting us down! Three weeks into office, they are still dragging their feet and cant even put a Cabinet in place.
It’s too much of Bally this and Bally that…people just want a working Govt and it doesn’t have to be perfect. This is the problem when the Party depends too much on one person cos it paralyses everything when that person is out of function like now. The man is talking too much but no real action sure …he taking too much time to do simple things – it not fair because certain things need policy direction from politicians not permanent secretaries.