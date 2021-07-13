STOP HARASSING JUNIORS…EDUCATION PERMSEC TELLS SENIORS IN EDUCATION SECTOR

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has advised PEOs, DEBS’ and Headteachers to thank God for their positions and stop harassing their juniors. Dr Kalumba said those in leadership should not think that they’re special because leadership comes from God.

“Being in a leadership position is just a privilege, don’t walk around thinking you are a small god. Tomorrow you will leave that ka position. It is not a birth right! It is God who favours and he can remove that favour anytime.” Dr Kalumba said.

He has since advised Headteachers to stop harassing teachers