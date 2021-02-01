For Immediate Release

1st February 2021

STOP INVITING CK TO HIS VOMIT – Malite advises Musenge

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party Media Director Emmanuel Malite has advised Mr Mwenya Musenge to desist from comparing himself to the NDC President Dr Chishimba Kambwili because the maturity and understanding of politics is totally different.

Reacting to some statement which has gone viral on social media were Mwenya Musenge has been seen inviting Dr Chishimba Kambwili to go back to PF.

Malite said the PF is a sinking boat and their time is up, there is no way Dr Chishimba Kambwili can go back to something which is already dead.

Let me remind Mr Musenge incase he has forgotten that when CK was wounded out of PF he fought his position to an extent that he had to defend himself up to parliament we all know what happened, CK never left PF but he was wounded out from the party he dearly loved at heart even after campaigning for the party in 2016 when he almost lost his life.

Dr Kambwili is the President of NDC now and he wants to liberate this country come August 12 this year, through NDC and nothing else.

All those issuing statements that Dr Chishimba Kambwili is going back to PF are just day dreaming and should brace for a rude shock come August 12.

The NDC is in alliance with the UPND and other political parties and the alliance is still live and kicking.

So to our elder brother. Mr Mwenya Musenge, just eat what ever you can eat as PF has got few months before it exists out of power.

Issued by: Emmanuel Malite NDC Media Director esq

Mobile +260 971827272.