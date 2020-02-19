STOP it, Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has told people behind the spate of ‘ritual’ killings in the country.

In his message to congregants at Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Parish, Archbishop Banda said it was unfortunate that youths were being used in criminal activities.

“When you look at the young people, the people that have been incarcerated, most of them are between…16 and 24 years of age. The people that are giving them that kind of work are somewhere sleeping comfortably. In the name of God, stop it!” he said last Sunday. “It is disheartening to see people living in fear because of a few selfish people who are using very young and innocent children to commit such atrocities while their children are going to school, eating three square meals and sleeping comfortably. It will not bring you anywhere, and it won’t add anything.”

Archbishop Banda wondered what motivated people to commit such atrocities.

“My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, in the last four weeks, being the Archbishop of Lusaka and Apostolic administrator of Ndola, I’ve been travelling between the Copperbelt and Lusaka because of the gassing incidents as well as suspected ritual killers in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kalulushi, Lufwanyama and Luanshya; and eventually now Mufulira,’’ said Archbishop Banda.

“In the last two weeks, I’ve been praying and accompanying our people, especially in Chingola Chiwempala, Chililabombwe, Kamenza East, Kamenza, Lubengele, Kawama…But unfortunately, this criminality and criminal activities have also extended to other provinces inclusive of Lusaka, our Archdiocese. I wish to commend our men and women in uniform, and especially their resilience and dedication. They’re doing their very best in very difficult circumstances, and God will do the rest.”