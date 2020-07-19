STOP KILLING PF AND ITS ALLIES WITH UR WITCHCRAFT!

By: ZRP President Wright Musona

Stop killing Pf MPs, officials and allies in order to stop Bill 10 and get to State House! Yes you heard me right and don’t even hide in Corona Virus.

We know that you are aware of the fact that you are a sinking titanic. The writing is on the wall, you are losing again in 2021!

You are very much aware that there’s no way out for you in 2021, you are losing again. Hence, you have resorted to using darkness or witchcraft against PF and its allies, idiots!

What do you take us for ? You think we are gullible like you?

Lately a lot of strong PF members and supporters have died while some of us have survived horrible accidents, sicknesses while non from your side as had an attack

Remember we have not forgotten how you used witchcraft in Western province recently to win a By election, by sending Bees into PF camp.

Please know from today that this nation is very much aware of the fact that lots of you guys on the left are in darkness big time and they ll not allow you to be in power.

Zambia is Christian nation and the people will not allow witches again to rule this nation.

Lastly I urge all true Christians in Zambia to pray against the spirit of death in Zambia and the spirit of witchcraft among us Politicians

Imbila yamushi tabayasukila, uwayasukila ninshi ni Ndoshi!

God bless Zambia!