‘STOP LUNGU ELIGIBILITY DEBATE’

SOME opposition leaders want to use the back door to enter State House because they have realised that they cannot defeat President Edgar Lungu in an open election, the Zambian DNA has said.

Zambian DNA spokesperson, Spuki Mulemwa said overtures that President Lungu was not eligible to contest the August elections were as a result of fear.

Mr Mulemwa said some opposition leaders have been orchestrating propaganda aimed at discrediting President Lungu because they want to see him out of the race.

He said it was the reason citizens had witnessed failed attempts to impeach the President and propaganda that he was not Zambian.

Mr Mulemwa said the debate on the eligibility of President Lungu to stand in the August 12 election was getting out of hand.

He said what should be an intellectual and civilised discourse was fast degenerating in an egocentric diatribe driven by anarchistic inclination, devoid of logic or indeed common sense.

Mr Mulemwa said the Presidency was a creature of a statute created by mortal beings and that it was not an immutable law of physics.