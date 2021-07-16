STOP LYING! PF HAS FAILED TO DEVELOP ALL PROVINCES ZAMBIA, INONGE WINA TOLD

_”The outgoing vice president has no shame to claim that PF failed to develop western province because they voted for the opposition” Romeo Kangombe_

United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy chairman for strategy and mobilisation Romeo Kangombe has described the statement by the Republican Vice Inonge Wina that Western province has lagged behind in development because of having opposition Member of parliaments as reckless and a blunt lie at the same time.

The Sesheke parliamentary candidate for UPND said even in provinces that gave the Patriotic Front (PF) more votes like Luapula and Northern provinces have remained underdeveloped despite having PF members of parliament.

“A responsible government or leadership does not segregate it’s own citizens based on political affiliation. Its is the duty of Central Government to take development to all parts of the country” said Kangombe

“By the way we have traversed this country, there is no development everywhere. Go to Nakonde, Mafinga, Shiwang’andu, Petauke, Kanyama, Chiengi and many other constituencies with PF members of Parliament you will find the same underdevelopment like here in western province. Go to Luapula it’s a sorry site. So let Inonge Wina stop lying, PF has simply failed. Bo Inonge should have self respect before disrespecting the people of Bulozi who she denied party of history right on the floor of Parliament by by stating that ‘Hakuna Barotseland’. Zambia is an indivisible state because its a unitary state. The people of western province have not benefited anything including the people of Nalolo where the vice President comes from. She must be ashamed that she failed to even put up a proper gravel road going kwa Situngu Sabona. Ima ka likute haiba hamuna makande muyoitulela kwa Lusaka shangwee. Bakenisa ketululo niku tokwa niti ni buiswalo bwa mina Bulozi buka miluta tuto shangwee” explained Romeo Kangombe.

The UPND strategist and strongman was reacting to article which appeared in a state owned newspaper the Daily mail where the vice-president was quoted saying “I hope you have learnt a lesson for refusing to vote for PF” Hon. Kangombe said the people western province will not be fooled into voting for the Patriotic Front which has destroyed the country.