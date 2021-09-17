STOP LYING THE SYSTEM IS ALREADY INSTALLED AND THAT IS WHY THEY ARE CATCHING SOME OF YOU – TAYALI

I hate it when people pedal lies to discredit institutions and people working in there. I will not support lies and malice.

This is very wrong and you are exposing yourself because the people you are talking about are blameless yet you have done a lot of bad things.

You are scared of Mary Chirwa so you want to dent her that she made payments for a system which has not been delivered yet the system is up and running as we speak.

Just prepare yourself for court cases because some of you need days in Court.

Chilufya Tayali