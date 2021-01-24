KELVIN Bwalya Fube (KBF) should stop masquerading as a Patriotic Front member because he was expelled and does not have any standing to speak on matters affecting it, the PF has said.

PF Lusaka Province secretary, Kennedy Kamba has cautioned Mr Fube to stay away from President Edgar Lungu’s lane and form his own political party if he thought he was popular.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kamba questioned Mr Fube why he was still clinging to the PF when he was expelled.

He castigated Mr Fube, a Lusaka lawyer for having said that President Lungu should step aside and pave way for him to lead the party in this year’s tripartite elections.

He said the PF remains resolved to have President Lungu as the sole candidate in this August 12 general elections, adding that, “ let KBF form his own political party because us as PF members, we have unanimously endorsed our top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo ( President Lungu).”

“Ba KBF balililafye abantu indalama, te ba member ba PF. Because bambi bantu, they thrive on donations. We don’t know why he is clinging on to PF when he was expelled, maybe there are some donors giving him money just to bring our party into disrepute,” Mr Kamba said

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province chairlady, Maggy Mumba said the credibility of Mr Fube’s remarks about President Lungu’s candidature was doubtful because it is coming from a person who allegedly has no credibility himself.-Daily Nation