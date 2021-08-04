Stop meddling in the politics of Zambia” Tutwa Tells Diplomats accredited to Zambia

Lusaka, Wednesday (4th August, 2021)

Renowned Lusaka Lawyer and Patriotic Fronts candidate for Kabwe Central Tutwa Ngulube has called on all Diplomats accredited to Zambia to desist from meddling in the politics of Zambia.

“If you are diplomat remain a diplomat and let Zambian’s deal with the politics in Zambia. I as a Zambian I can not go to another country and begin commenting on the politics of the that country”

“I am a lawyer and I am very much preview to the Vienna Convention of 1961 what some Diplomats are doing is against the law. The obligation of Diplomats is to Respect the Laws and Regulations of the Hosting State and not calling for a change of government”

Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a receiving state may “at any time and without having to explain its decision” declare any member of a diplomatic staff persona non grata. In this regard, Diplomats around the world have been declared “persona non grata” for making disparaging remarks against the host government, violating its laws, interfering with its politics, meddling with its domestic affairs, and similar grounds.

The incoming Kabwe Central Member of Parliament said this during the Patriotic Front Fifth Virtual Rally in Lusaka.