Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has advised political players and other electoral stakeholders to avoid giving misleading information about the online pre-voter registration exercise.

ECZ Director Patrick Nshindano says the voter registration exercise is an important aspect of the electoral process and must be handled with care.

Mr. Nshindano says continued misrepresentation of facts about the process has potential to create confusion and render the process unattainable.

He was speaking during a press briefing hosted by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nshindano said contrary to misinformation being peddled by some stakeholders, the pre-voter registration exercise will not in any way disenfranchise any eligible voter.

He said the Commission has no right to deprive any voter of their right but to facilitate the exercise of this important right.

“This process cannot exclude anyone because those that have no access to the internet can still go and do their physical registration in the process that will commence in October, without any hindrance. This process is only meant to save people time,” he said.

Mr. Nshindano said once the physical voter registration starts, there will be centres where all eligible voters will go to register.

He explained that to ensure increased efficiency in the electoral processes in the wake of COVID-19, the commission has come up with a road map on how the voter registration will be done.

He said the pre-online voter registration exercise is part of the road map the commission has undertaken to reduce time for physical contact due to covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshindano has disclosed that 16, 500 people have so far registered using the online pre-voter registration which was launched yesterday.

He said going by the trends so far, the Commission is optimistic that it will reach its set targets.

He said it is important for all voters to obtain their new voter’s cards because the old one will be invalid and will not be used in the 2021 general elections.

He added that this entails that the whole voter register will be changed to allow the new changes on the voter’s card as well as to suit the delimitation exercise which was undertaken in 2019 and was concluded this year.

Mr. Nshindano said because of the delimitation exercise, bounderies and names for polling districts, wards and constituencies will change, therefore, the need for members of the public to renew their voter’s cards.

He said the voter registration process will is also help to clean up the register as many deceased people still appear on it.

He called on members of the public to register as they will be considered deceased if they do not do so.

And ECZ Information Communication Technology (ICT) Director Dylan Kasonde said the online registration exercise is very safe.

He said the Commission has put in place security measures to ensure the safety of data of the electorate.

Mr. Kasonde said members of the public will be allowed to use only one mobile number to register their accounts during this pre-online voter registration which will run for 46 days effective yesterday, 21st September, 2020.

Press and Public Relations Unit,

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services,

22nd September, 2020