By Chilufya Tayali

STOP PROVOKING ME, I AM NOT THE ONE WHO HAS REJECTED HH, IT’S GOD HIMSELF OTHERWISE HE WOULD BE IN STATE HOUSE TODAY

I have been trying reflect and pray for my life but you keep bringing in HH as if he feeds me. Yes, I have a lot of good than bad to attribute to Edgar Lungu, while HH accounts for the miserable suffering of many people, including my father who became a destitute because of HH and his participation in privatisation.

Let me tell you this, EVEN IF GOD WAS STANDING IN FRONT OF ME LIKE A JUDGE, I WOULD STILL SAY, HH IS THE WORST GOD CAN GIVE US AS A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT.

Fortunately, I don’t have to tell God that, He already knows which is why God has not given him Presidency in spite of contesting elections for 5 times.

2021 is coming and he is losing again, as he has been losing by-elections.

Deal with it, and stop harassing me with empty threats, God has rejected HH 5 times and He will reject him again because he doesn’t have a heart for people.

Nalanda, insult as much as you want and bring more curse on this rejected man of yours.

