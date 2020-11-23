By Florence Muyunda cic Private Reporter

SOUTHERN ~ Choma

STOP SPEAKING TONGA OR WE JAIL YOU – PF

The PF at it again have advanced in their tribal crusade this time they are interpreting any word HH uses which is in Tonga as insult. When did Speaking Tonga become an insult in the laws of Zambia?

This has come to light during HH’s tour of Southern Province where he is using Tonga to address the Tonga speaking People Pf are now all over saying HH is insulting during all his rallies in Southern Province.

It has become evindent that Pf officials hate some tribes in this country much as we understand that tribalism is part of their campaign strategy they must reduce on it before they light this country ablaze.

To president Lungu we all know that he is a number one beneficiary of this tribalism but for once he must show leadership by taming his high ranking officials and cadres

CIC PRESS TEAM