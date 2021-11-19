STOP SPECULATIONS OVER MKANDAWIRE’S DEATH, SAYS UPND SG … let Police do their investigations

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has parried social media assertions that the Patriot Front is behind the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Imenda urged both UPND members and members of the public to avoid speculating over the death of the UPND Kabwata lawmaker.

He stressed that the only competent institution that will establish the cause of death of the late Kabwata Member of Parliament is the Zambia Police.

“I don’t know… I don’t know. I don’t like speculating myself. I never speculate. The issue you are raising is a police case and it’s only the police that can handle it and, subsequently, comment on it. And not me,” said Imenda. “So let the police do their investigations, they are the ones who can inform the nation what really transpired.

Credit: Daily Revelation