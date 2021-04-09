DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind has confirmed that the rapper is still alive and people should stop spreading death rumors.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Rifkind said DMX’s family will release a statement on Friday but in the meantime people should stay away from misinformed rumors.

“Everybody please stop with posting the rumors, DMX is still alive, yes he’s on life support, but please it’s not helping anybody by hearing and seeing false rumors,” said Rifkind in a 30 second video.

“Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow (Friday). I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is please stop with the rumors. He’s still alive and he’s on life support,” he added.

This comes after rumors spread on Thursday night that the 50-year-old rapper who’s been on life support for over a week after suffering a heart attack from drug overdose had died.

The hashtag #RIPDMX has been on number one trends on twitter.

The rumor was sparked by comedian Luenell Campbell who posted a message suggesting that DMX had died.

Posting on her Instagram story, she wrote: “It is over. My friend is gone. Soar with the birds. Join the best that ever did it. RIP…DMX.”

She later deleted the post and apologized. Clearly that was a bad joke!