For immediate release

STOP THE LIES, THE MALICE AND THE HATRED AGAINST ME

19th August, 2021

Following the outcome of the 12th August general elections I have seen unprecedented heightened levels of LIES, MALICE, HATRED and PROPAGANDA being channelled at supersonic frequency against me. The idea is to demonize me, assassinate my character and raise public anger against me for crimes I have never committed.

1. “CUT MY MANHOOD IF HH WINS ELECTIONS” STORY

Let me begin by stating a simple fact that this is a FAKE story that was published by The New Vision Newspaper.

The said Newspaper APOLOGISED to me personally about this fake story of theirs but looking at the gravity of the damage this fake story has caused on my reputation, I proceeded to sue the Newspaper for damages.

The case is coming up this month and I will prove in court that the story is false and this will send a clear message to all media outlets to learn not to spread falsehoods and fake news.

2. ALLEGATIONS THAT I AM ON ZESCO PAYROLL

Again, this is another fake story being perpetuated by those whose mission is to slander my character. I am NOT and I have NEVER been on any ZESCO pay roll.

I challenge anyone to produce evidence of this falsehood. Further, I wish to beseech ZESCO Management to clear this fake and useless rumour that I have been on their pay roll.

3. CORRUPT DEALS

I have never been engaged in any corrupt deal. I have never at any time had any business dealings with Government. I have never committed any crime. I am as clean as a whistle.

4. HH HAS NEVER PAID ANY SCHOOL FEES FOR ME

For a long time now some people have been spreading falsehoods that President-elect, Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema paid my school fees. I want to categorically state that President-elect Mr. Hichilema has NEVER at any time paid my school fees. I have NEVER at any time in my life gotten a coin from Mr. Hichilema.

Suffice to say that, I and President-elect Hichilema shared a very close political relationship from the time that he came in to UPND in 2006. I supported Mr. Hichilema to the hilt; I was even expelled from UNZA for my support of UPND and President-elect Hichilema. So to be lying that Mr. Hichilema took me to school when he has never at any time given me even a coin is quite painful.

5. “ANTONIO NEVER GRADUATED”

I am a graduate of the University of Zambia. Check your records.

CONCLUSION

I am a free citizen and like any other citizen of this country I have the right to freely participate in the governance of this country without any fear of retribution, injury, malice or insult. The fact that I do not support your party or your candidate should never make me your bitter enemy. These are just politics, don’t them personal.

Finally, I want to thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his leadership and his indelible contribution to the development of this country.

Stop the lies, the malice, the hatred and the propaganda against me.

God bless Zambia.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza

PF Media Director