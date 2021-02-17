STOP THE “NONSENSE”, KAMBWILI WARNS PARTY MEMBERS AGAINST RUNNING COMMENTS ON PACT

National Democratic Congress, (NDC) leader, Chishimba Kambwili has rebuked his junior members against running comments on his party’s potential pact with the United Party for National Development, (UPND).

In a leaked audio circulating from an NDC WhatsApp Group, Chishimba is heard warning junior party members to what he has described as “nonsense” before he takes action.

It is unclear what could have annoyed the opposition leader, but he calls for the stop to insinuations from members that “banadyamo” – an informal vernacular expression for being bribed.

Kambwili has also urged members wishing to join the UPND to do so because the door is open.

He has further stated that the leadership would communicate about the ongoing talks regarding an electoral pact that would favours Kambwili as running-mate to UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema.

Kambwili is currently on bail pending appeal worth 300-Thousand Kwacha after Lusaka Magistrate Court sentenced him to one year with hard labour for forgery and uttering false documents.

The court sentence has cast a dark cloud on his presidential ambitions because a criminal record disqualifies him from the ballot. -Byta FM Zambia