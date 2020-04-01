By Sikaile Sikaile

The United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema has been abused by PF leaders and their members for a very long time and it should be stopped forthwith.

Since COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia which is due to PF government’s negligence, I have seen some PF leaders and members with short memories bullying HH to donate money for COVID-19. This is ridiculous. Why should HH a private citizen’s money be treated like it is tax payers’ money that PF leaders have failed to use accordingly?

HH today is forced by the PF government to do that which none of them have done even when it does not involve their personal moneys, but tax payers money.

Why forcing HH to donate when you yourselves are busy squandering public resources with immunity, this is unacceptable.

Hakainde is a Zambian citizen and he has the right to voluntary offer help to the country without anyone compelling or demanding him to donate simply because he wants to be a President of Zambia.

How many presidents in Zambia have donated money before in order for them to prove that they will be good leaders? But why pushing and abusing HH? This is serious witchhunting that should be stopped.

Last time I checked, this year alone HH was on several occasions blocked from donating relief food to our citizens who were in serious life threatening hunger situations by the same people who today are demanding him to donate for COVID-19.

He was denied a chance to save lives by donating a genset at Chawama clinic and today you want to say HH should prove himself; prove himself for what?

If anything, Hichilema in the political history of our nation is one of those people who have done more community works even before ascending to the presidency of the nation. But he has been blackmailed by witchhunters who can’t distinguish between private and tax payers’ money.

If them (PF) have failed to use our taxes to the benefit of all Zambians, what audacity do they have to compel a private citizens with his money to use it to the benefit of the citizens they have failed.

HH is one of the largest tax payers in Zambia. Meaning he is donating every single day, but how many times has the PF government tried to create a favourable environment for all HH’s businesses to thrive? Absolute no single day; instead, PF has been working so hard to clamp down all his businesses.

This is how our friends want to run national affairs. In a well to do nation, HH would have been receiving intensive help from the government in order for his businesses that help millions of people thrive.

Let Hakainde Hichilema do what he can afford to offer and not what individuals want; that is his own money. His big chunk of donation is already there through tax and PF leaders have pocketed it.

Money is there, let PF government bring it back and save lives because they know where they have hidden all our money.

