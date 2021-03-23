[By Chambwa Moonga and Edwin Mbulo]

ACKSON Sejani has told the PF to “stop the witch-hunt” and face UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in this year’s polls.

And UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa is charging that schemes to arrest Hichilema towards August 12 are gearing up every day.

He is disenchanted that PF agents have thrown all manner of accusations at Hichilema, ranging from the privatisation “broken record”, through to mines in the Lower Zambezi and what is being peddled now, surrounding the story of the Hatembos.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo of Choma had initiated in court a farm (of Kalomo) ownership dispute with Hichilema.

After losing the matter in court, the Hatembos have been ‘sleeping with their eyes open,’ for fear of being harassed by PF operatives, for refusing to appeal the matter.

PF propaganda, however, has been pointing to Hichilema as being the one behind the persecution of the Hatembos and anyone close to them, like an abducted Choma UPND member, Tom Silwiindi.

“Stop the witch-hunt and face Hakainde Hichilema at the polls. Release the people that you are persecuting like Partner Siabutuba [and] bring back our Tom Silwiindi,” Sejani, who served as local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s MMD government, said. “I want Zambians to help me understand this police logic. For some time now, social media and [mainstream] media have been awash with the story of two missing persons. These are Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo.”

He noted that, “One version of this story is that they are under captivity by agents of a political leader who does not want them to appeal a case they had already lost in court.”

Sejani said the other version was that they were hiding and running away from a group of people who were forcing them to appeal a case they had already lost in court.

“Several videos have gone viral to support the second version. However, proponents of the first version are arguing that these videos are produced at gun-point and therefore should not be believed,” he explained. “Whatever the true position is, this should be a matter that should interest the police a great deal, especially when a few ugly incidents have occurred during this whole episode.”

Sejani spoke about incidents like the savagery attack on Milton’s wife in Mapanza, Choma district, and the “Gestapo-type” abduction of Silwiindi.

“Both these incidents have been reported to the police but no action to date. As luck would have it, Pheluna and Milton, with the help of some civil society organisations such as Zitukule Consortium and the Youth Development Organisation, decided to present themselves before the police,” he said. “The police should have been grateful for this turn of events which was going to help them end all this saga. But alas, the police reportedly turned them away.”

Sejani further narrated that supposedly disappointed and frustrated by that turn of events, Pheluna and Milton decided that they were going to hold a press conference.

At that press conference in Choma, the duo reiterated its position that it was not under captivity but that it was running away from people who wanted them to appeal the Kalomo farm case that they lost in court.

“This press conference was held right in Choma town, a few kilometres from the Choma Central Police Station and it was carried live by local radio stations,” Sejani noted. “Presumably the police were listening in as the press conference went on for over one hour. A policeman on foot would have taken just 30 minutes to reach the conference venue. [But] nothing of that sort happened!”

He said it was strange that the following day, the police launched an investigation into the two missing persons who had reported themselves to the police, only the previous day.

“Wonders shall never end under Lungu’s government!” Sejani exclaimed. “This behaviour by the police is queer. It is this conduct by the police that needs investigations and not what they are now trying to investigate. It is the police who must face charges of negligence and dereliction of duty.”

He argued that the police were not looking for Pheluna and Milton.

“They are executing a political project given to them by dirty politicians who want to stifle democracy by finding whatever they can find to stop their main opponent, Hakainde Hichilema, from appearing on the ballot,” said Sejani.

And addressing the press in Livingstone on Friday Mweetwa, a lawyer and Choma Central member of parliament, urged the police not to wage political battles for the PF against the UPND.

“Schemes to arrest Hakainde Hichilema towards August are gearing up every day. We are closely monitoring the PF leadership…On Tuesday night, a meeting was held at State House…where they are planning evil against HH…concocting lies against the Hatembos and HH,” Mweetwa said.

But State House press aide Isaac Chipampe said: “I think it can even be a one sentence answer, that it’s not true. We are refuting that it’s not true and he should go back to his sources and ask them why they’re lying to him; that will be the comment.”

He also noted that it was now over a year since the end of the gassing attacks.

Mweetwa urged the PF to consider March 18 as a day of remembrance for those that died out of the gassing attacks.

He also said four UPND members that were arrested in Kalomo for allegedly being behind the gassing were acquitted.

Mweetwa noted that when President Lungu directed that gassing ends, it ended.

“Tell the nation before August 12 as to who was behind those gassing and also the burning of Chisokone and Soweto markets. The Vice-President Inonge Wina is on record telling the nation that this was the work of the opposition. Time has come for the Zambian people to know the truth otherwise come August 12, the PF will be ‘gassed’ out of power,” he said.

And Mweetwa said the Constitutional Court ruling on the requirement for Grade 12 school certificate would affect both the opposition and the ruling PF in finding candidates for both local government and parliamentary seats, especially in rural areas.

“Despite that, we will find candidates, maybe that will reduce mediocrity in politics,” he said.

Mweetwa also said the ECZ’s revised nomination fees of K75,000 and K85,000 for parliamentary and presidential candidates respectively were too exorbitant and would disadvantage youths, women and people living with disabilities.

“These are detrimental to the engagement and participation of citizens in elections…the PF has run down the economy and has no money to run the elections. So ECZ should not accept to be used as an agent of a failing government,” he said.

Mweetwa scoffed at the Bill 10 peddlers who had said the bill was going to help youths, women and those living with disabilities to seek elective office.

He said the UPND would continue engaging the ECZ to lower the rates as no one now could easily get a loan from a bank.

“The UPND has not increased its fees for aspiring candidates despite the plummeting value of the kwacha, so ECZ should emulate the UPND. Electioneering is not business,” Mweetwa said.

He noted that the ECZ receives money through the national budget.

“It is not a fundraising agent for the government to run an election…they should not be turned into COMESA market, they are not a profit making venture. Elections are at the core of maintenance of peace,” Mweetwa said.

He also wondered where the money the PF was distributing or that was paid for ministers that had remained in office unconstitutionally after parliament was dissolved in 2016 was coming from, saying may be it was from the sale of Mukula logs or gold.

He also laughed at the statements by Mumbi Phiri to have Bowman Lusambo arrested for holding meetings against COVID-19 regulations saying this was a cheap political gimmick aimed at hoodwinking people to think PF means well.

“She should have expressed concern as to why the police are not arresting those in the illegal trade of mukula, why police are not arresting those supplying expired drugs, people involved in mass corruption, she is mute. We will not accept PF trickery, it is just a ploy for the PF to take action against the UPND, should we hold a rally. It is a ploy meant for the police to arrest the UPND members, this country should not be turned into Uganda,” said Mweetwa.