PRESS STATEMENT

19 TH OCTOBER 2020

STOP TREATING HH AS A CRIMINAL; CRIMINALS AND CROOKS ARE IN PF

When criminals in PF openly declared that Muchinga Province is a no go area for HH and later attacked a radio station, the PF leadership and the Police saw nothing wrong. The attack on HH and his entourage was meant to fulfill these criminal intentions. We thank God that HH and his entourage are all alive; remember it was in Muchinga Province where PF criminals almost brought down the helicopter carrying HH. How come you are now pursuing HH leaving out those who have been calling for his blood? Surely, PF must deal with its criminals first. We are very disappointed by this selective application of the law. First arrest all PF criminals who killed innocent people like the late Lawrence Banda (MHSRIP).

The fear of losing the 2021 general elections and its aftermath is making PF spend sleepless nights. Look at the thunderous welcome HH received in Luapula and Northern Provinces. You are very much aware that the campaigns you are carrying out are just de campaigning you. The only option left to you is to arrest HH on any flimsy grounds. But these are deadly mistakes that all dictators make; the end result is that such dictators are kicked out unceremoniously.

You have realized that you can no longer cheat people with your hate speech and tribalism; instead you are now going round the Country bribing people with all sorts of things, including village chickens. Surely this kind of desperation is driving you crazy. Worse still people are just receiving your bribes. If such schemes were paying off, there should have been nothing to worry about HH and the UPND. But you know as much as we do that Zambians have made up their minds and are just waiting to teach you a lesson of your life time.

It’s very easy to distinguish a thief from an honest person. A thief is ever jittery and has fear for the unknown. Zambia today is under siege from criminals who want to cling to power at all costs. This time you will not have it easy to arrest HH. We are sick and tired of being threatened every day. Threats are synonymous with bad and dictatorial leadership.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter