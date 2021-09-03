President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to pay the country’s creditors, urging them to stop worrying.

He says despite inheriting an empty coffer, his administration will engage creditors and work on a payment plan.

He writes:

Creditors to Zambia need not worry about our current financial position.

We will arrive at an amicable and mutually beneficial solution to our debt.

We will engage transparently and in good faith. As the youth of Zambia would say, “Bally will pay.”