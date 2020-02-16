PRESS STATEMENT

16th February 2020

STOP YOUR EVIL INTENTIONS OF ARRESTING HH ON FLIMSY CHARGES

Since PF came to power they have been too busy scheming evil after evil. Most of it just aimed at one man, HH. We know you are too scared of HH, there is very little you can do to stop UPND from winning the 2021 general elections. Your only option is to arrest the man. But you will be making a very big mistake of arresting HH on flimsy grounds of gassing. Deep down yourselves you know that HH is innocent so why become so evil.

Not too long ago, there was an evil plan of burning markets throughout the Country but up to now we don’t know who was responsible for torching the markets. The issue has backfired on you; it has only earned you diminished popularity though out the Country. We are now faced with the gassing issue, which appears well coordinated just like the burning of markets was. In your evil thinking you want to declare the State of emergency out of a thing that even an ordinary citizen would guess the people behind it.

Are you not the same people who have chosen to mock God by declaring your so called National Day of Players? (sorry you don’t meet to pray) Which God can listen to such wicked people? From your tribal remarks and devilish hatred for HH you now want to use the gassing as a way of eliminating him from the 2021 elections by arresting him on trumped up charges.

You don’t impose yourself on people, especially when your economic fundamentals are upside down. Learn from what has happened to the once very powerful dictators. One of them is now heading to the ICC, the thing he never thought of when he was brutalizing innocent people. Surely, this is not the way to end up a political career. Remember that the normal position for a floater is on top and you can suppress it as long as you wish but immediately you let go it will go on top. One day you will not be in power and all your dirty dealings will be on surface.

What you must realize is that HH’s popularity has grown to the levels that it will be suicidal for anyone to arrest him and detain him on flimsy grounds. Please Ba PF just exit in peace, Zambia is bigger than all of us, respect the will of the people. Let Zambians chose their leader peacefully.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter