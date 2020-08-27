

By Chileshe Mwango

Students from various colleges across the country have vowed never to allow being used by politicians to cause violence in their learning institutions.

Speaking when they met with Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge Of Operations Bonny Kapeso, the students disclosed that much of the violence witnessed in higher institutions of learning is as a result of politicians who entice students with money.

Zambia Association of Colleges Student Union President Peter Bwlaya says the students have realized that they are the future hence denouncing violence especially one perpetrated by politicians.

Meanwhile Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso says the police command wants to go into next year’s election with a majority of stakeholders denouncing political violence.

Mr. Kapeso say the Zambia Police is open to all stakeholders that speak one voice against violence adding that Zambia needs order.

PHOENIX FM NEWS