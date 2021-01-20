[By Melony Chisanga and Bright Tembo]

THE PF is fooling itself by stage-managing the endorsement of President Edgar Lungu as a sole candidate, says National Democratic Congress national mobilisation deputy chairperson Fabian Mutale.

But PF deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says the party constitution has no limitation on how internal elections should be conducted.

Mutale said President Lungu should be subjected to the democratic process in line with what the ruling party has been asking opposition political parties to do.

On Saturday, PF Lusaka Province youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda told journalists in Lusaka that they had proposed to party secretary general Davies Mwila to forego their convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaunda further proposed that instead, President Lungu’s sole candidature be endorsed by membership from all the 10 provinces.

He argued that holding a national convention with the surging cases of the coronavirus would risk President Lungu and the 4,000 delegates.

But Mutale argued that the idea of endorsing President Lungu would disadvantage those that want to challenge him.

“PF is fooling itself by stage-managing the endorsement of Edgar Lungu as a sole candidate. They are disadvantaging those that want to challenge Edgar Lungu and they want to call themselves as a democratic party. They should subject Lungu to democratic process and that is how they can only call it a convention, not endorsing,” he said. “The stage-managed briefing by the Lusaka youth chairperson (Kaunda) that were endorsing [President] Lungu that he is sole candidate for PF is undemocratic. The action will disfranchise those that want to challenge Lungu. Meanwhile, they have been singing the loudest, calling for other political parties to go to the convention.’’

Mutale advised the ruling party to respect its own constitution by going to a convention.

“While we respect the Covid pandemic, there should be a way of going round it. Let PF go to a proper convention just like they have been advocating for other political parties,” said Mutale. “Us as NDC, we are almost done with the provincial elections and will soon call for a convention. NDC is a democratic party, we are not going to endorse anyone.”

But Ngulube told The Mast that the move was not unconstitutional.

“I think if you look at our constitution, the constitution of the PF, there will be nothing wrong with such a move because it only talks about delegates. It does not say that the delegates have to be in one place. So, it won’t be unconstitutional in terms of the PF constitution,” said Ngulube in an interview. “The party has enough communication channels through which they can send information, and also those who will be willing to aspire will also be communicated to so that they can also send in their details. The same way we do our intraparty elections we don’t do them in one place; we do it at provinces, district level and we have done them so well. So even that would still work because we have seen the hosting of intraparty elections for the provinces being done virtually or in very small groups where we just get the representatives from each district.”

According to Article 46 of the PF constitution, “(1) The supreme policy-making organ of the Party is the General Conference. (2) The General Conference shall meet ordinarily every five (5) years but extraordinary session when convened as provided in this Constitution… (3) An extraordinary General Conference shall have the same powers as the ordinary General Conference. (4) The General Conference shall be attended by:

(a) All members of the National Council; and

(b) Up to 500 delegates from each province selected in accordance with rules made by the Central Committee. The General Conference shall have the following functions: (a) To elect the President of the Party and Members of the Central Committee; (b) to formulate and revise Party policies and programmers; (c) To amend, approve or adopt Party Constitution; (d) To define and orientate general policies for the nation’s development. (e) To consider and approve National Development Plans. The voting at the General Conference shall be by secret ballot.”