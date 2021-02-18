Contact : UPND Media Director Ruth Dante 0976593165

Email : [email protected]

UPND VIRTUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY UNSETTLES PF

THE holding of a successful General Assembly by the UPND has left the PF central committee confused and panicky!

Whilst the PF wished that the UPND event should fail, the outcome of the event, which resulted in an all-inclusive election result has now hit hard on the doomsayers.

PF is now panicking over how their convention will be.

It is in public domain that the PF is divided into groups of those that feel left out despite fighting and sacrificing for the party and those who joined the party they cursed but are now in the fore front enjoying all the benefits while others are wallowing in poverty.

PF members have openly on social media displayed their differences and revealed the failures of their Party.

They are cracked into different groups and time is up for them.

This means there is no way the Panga Family(PF) can run away from holding a convention as not doing so will spell doom for them ahead of the August 12, 2021 general election.

They will have no candidate! (So the convention is a must)

This is what has worried the ruling party and they have tried to shy away from holding the convention since last year , using the Corona Virus as an excuse.

While the UPND General Assembly went on smoothly without any violence, the PF are aware that their convention will not be without incident and this will expose the party for what it is.

The current divisions in the PF where a lot of people are not happy with their own leadership style.

Some members feel they have not benefited anything despite fighting and sacrificing for the Party to be where it is today

It is already in public domain that there are camps of cadres vowing to deal with those who will be challenging President Edgar Lungu.

There is also Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF eyeing the PF Presidency and was thrown out of the Party because of that.



Just at the weekend, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila disclosed that the party’s central committee will soon meet to come up with the date for the convention.

(You could see that even his face looked somber as he made this announcement)

What Zambians should know is that the PF has nowhere to start from, but they just have to go to the convention as the party manifesto states; failure to which disaster awaits them ahead of the August 12, 2021 polls.

It is this confusion that has now caused the PF to try by all means to disparage the successful General Assembly held by the UPND by sponsoring hunger stricken boys like Andrew Ntewewe to the extent of criticizing the National Anthem sung in all languages at the opposition’s General Assembly

The PF has totally been beaten hands down and have been left shell-shocked.

It now remains for Zambians to judge what kind of a political party has been ruling them when the Panga Family meet to show-case what it knows best…like threats,lies, violence and corruption.

