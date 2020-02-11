Sudan is handing over ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to the International Court Court (ICC) over charges against humanity, war crimes and genocide, the Transitional Sovereign Council announced on Tuesday.

Bashir evaded prosecution for more than a decade while he led the country.

This decision, with last week’s overtures to renew relations with Israel, could be seen as Abdalla Hamdok’s bid to have sanctions imposed in 1993 lifted.

The sanctions have meant Sudan remains on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, after Bashir once hosted Osama bin Laden in the 1990s.

Sudan is not a member of the ICC, but is a signatory of the international conventions on genocide.

Bashir was accused of beating down a rebellion in Darfur in 2003 by killing and displacing civilians.