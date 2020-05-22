SUDANESE BEING GIVEN 49% OF ZAMBIA’S GOLD RESERVES

The PF decides to give 49% of Zambia’s gold wealth to 3 unknown Sudanese nationals.

Who are these three Sudanese crooks?

What are they investing?

What are their mining credentials?

When was a public offer made for prospective investors to apply?

When did you conduct the bidding process and who were the applicants?

Where are their offices, it shows a residential address somewhere in Ibex Hill.

What serious mining company operates from a home?

Look, they’re using a yahoo email address, they don’t even have their own email domain name, something that costs less than K6000 to set up, they don’t even have a website.

And they are just about to walk away with Zambia’s gold wealth just like that.!!!

The gold proceeds from just Mumbwa alone excluding Mwinilunga when the mine is fully operational is estimated to be $400 Million per year. That is K7.2 BILLION EVERY YEAR.

TWAKANA BA LUNGU, NO. !!!

THE SAME THING YOU DID WITH MUKULA WITH THE CHINESE NOW YOU WANT TO DO WITH THE GOLD.

These Sudanese are just a conduit of corruption, a vehicle used by the PF to siphon the proceeds from the sale of gold, daylight robbery from the people of Zambia.-NDC