Sudden opening of Prime TV raises questions!

Oscar Chavula wrote:

“This is where we miss it.So the UPND is already instructing the IBA to reinstate licences and Issuing Orders before the President is even sworn in!That’s an illegality and clear abrogation of laws

Tuesday is not that far, allow the swearing in to be done so that the legitimacy of the instruction being issued can be properly backed by law.The UPND needs to follow the law just like everyone of us”