Sudden re-appearance of Prime TV shock Zambians

Prime TV which was non operational following the revocation of it’s broadcasting license by Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has shocked Zambians after it covered President-elect Hakainde Hichlema’s press briefing.

IBA has also failed to tell Zambians if at all they gave Prime TV a go-ahead or the television company defiled the law because it has good relations with the President-elect and therefore does not feel bothered.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma says the authority currently has no comment regarding Prime Television’s resumption of operations as their focus now is the inauguration of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.