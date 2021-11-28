By Masuzyo Chakwe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the social and economic causes of the rise in crime in the country must be understood and addressed.

Dr M’membe said there were increasing complaints about rising levels of crime in the country.

“But we are not being told who these criminals are, where they are coming from and why there’s this sudden and saddening upsurge in crime. It’s not enough to tell the police to fight crime whose source or cause is not known. The social and economic causes of this rise in crime must be understood and addressed. Police action alone will not be enough,” he said. “And there’s need to move very quickly because it won’t disappear just like that. Crime has devastating consequences. Crime does not just affect individuals. Communities which experience higher levels of crime are also adversely affected: people may become frightened inside or outside their own home; property prices are affected; homeowners can find it more difficult to sell their property; new businesses may avoid the area; existing businesses may close down due to repeated thefts and loss of income, costs of repairing damage from vandalism, loss of customers in the area; and insurance premiums may go up. Crimes such as shoplifting and fraud cost businesses billions.”

M’membe said the cost of policing goes up and billions are spent dealing with the consequences of crime.

“To do this, government must either increase taxes or spend more from the tax revenues they already collect. Therefore, if crime levels rise, there will be less money for other services such as education and healthcare,” he said.

Dr M'membe said crime also costs individuals through higher prices in shops for goods and services.

He said if businesses were losing money to crime, they pass the cost on to customers by increasing prices.