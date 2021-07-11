SUICIDE OVER A WOMAN: KAFUE MAN WHO DRUNK POISON AFTER FINDING HIS GIRLFRIEND WITH ANOTHER MAN

Unfortunately, Steve Mwaba 24 could not fight off the poison that he drunk after finding his girlfriend with another man in a romantic position in Shimabala, Kafue.

“The doctors and nurses worked so hard, sadly my boy could not make it. He died on Sunday afternoon!” William Daka told Fyambe Media in an interview.

Daka explained that Steve was buried on Tuesday in Kabwe Mukonchi area where his parents live.

An empty container of the Anti-termites which he took was also buried with him.

Second Photo: Steve’s coffin ⚰️ in the grave with the poison container on the side.

