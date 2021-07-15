FORMER religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili must just remove her collar and join caderism, says NDC interim leader Josephs Akafumba.

Responding to Reverend Sumaili’s statement that PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili is a very mature person and asset, Akafumba said the former minister was an embarrassment to the religious fraternity for supporting tribalism.

The ECZ last month banned Kambwili from election campaigns following a series of hate speech targeted at the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province.

The Commission however swiftly lifted the ban, claiming the former NDC leader had expressed remorse for his actions.

Speaking on Breeze FM political hour programme last Thursday, Rev Sumaili who is a PF member of central committee said Kambwili was a mature person who loves the country.

“I am very very happy that the Electoral Commission of Zambia sat with Dr Kambwili and resolved the matters and as we are speaking right now, they have now lifted that ban,” she said.

Asked whether Kambwili was a threat to the country going by the type of campaign he was engaged in, Rev Sumaili said he was not.

“…no no! Dr Kambwili is a very mature person. Dr Kambwili loves the nation of Zambia and he has served so much in so many government ministries. He has been a leader for a long time. He has served in parliament for a long time. He is an asset,” said Rev Sumaili. “I am sure that he has a message for the nation. He has a message to even guide the electorate. He has a message to contribute to the building of our nation. I think what is important is that after looking at the case, the Electoral Commission has lifted that ban.”

But Akafumba said it was well known that the tribe card is a PF agenda but warned that it would one day backfire on the ruling party.

“When I read a statement attributed to Reverend Sumaili when she appeared on Breeze FM, first of all I could not believe that it can come from herself as a person representing God on earth until when I listened to the actual recording. It’s very sad that Sumaili, who stands out as someone who represents God on earth, can support tribalism in that manner,” he said. “She received a question on the tribal sentiments attributed to Kambwili and she says ‘no, Kambwili is a gentleman’. Meaning that the PF agenda is on a tribal trump card which she herself endorsed. For all those people of Zambia who doubted that this tribal campaign by Kambwili has no blessing of PF have now confirmed. Sumaili confirmed. God created man in His own image, meaning Sumaili and the rest of us have never seen God so the furthest you can get to God is man but if you are now going to cut into pieces and separate what God has created which is man by looking at tribe, height, by looking at place of origin, you are indirectly fighting God and Sumaili must feel ashamed that she can say that and the next day she is there preaching the Word of God.”

Akafumba said after listening to Rev Sumaili, he wondered which God she prays to, considering that Jehovah teaches men to love one another across tribe, colour and religious lines.

“But here is Sumaili who only a few weeks ago was minister of religious affairs, supporting tribalism which is being propagated by a diehard tribalist in the name of Kambwili. So this PF position is wrong and does not tally with God’s purpose for creating man. 55 years after independence to support tribalism? Then that person must be a lunatic because no one will allow this country to be divided by few individuals who want to cling to PF for selfish reasons,” he said.

“[President] Edgar Lungu has been in power for the last seven years. What will he do in the next five years, God forbid, if given a chance which he has failed to do in seven years? Even the very person Sumaili was supporting, Kambwili, is a very well-known self-confessed tribalist. I have worked with him. We all know him if we have to go into history.”

Akafumba recalled that it was in front of the Elections House, the ECZ Headquarters, where Kambwili went to apologise on what he termed as holding rallies contrary to the COVID-19 rules, but refused to apologise for his hatred and remarks about Tongas.

“[Kambwili] said on that score I am not going to apologise. So what was this ECZ forgiving him about? He is on record when he said all Tongas are UPND. It’s on record where he said when they say forward they mean the height of a cow and again he is on record of having said Hakainde, his drivers, garden boys and his everybody all those are Tongas and then ECZ completely turn a blind eye that these things did not happen…And he was saying all these things at a rally,” Akafumba said.

He lamented that ECZ had let Kambwili, an “unrepentant tribalist”, go scot-free.

“Remember what Kambwili was saying in front of the ECZ that he should have gone there with [Joseph] Malanji to support his position. Its’ sad really that these men like Kambwili, GBM [Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba] who are supposed to be guided by Sumalili are being supported instead of dropping what they have in their manifesto,” he said.

Akafumba questioned the sanity of those in the PF who had kept silent in the wake of Kambwili’s constant anti-Tonga sentiments.

“Somebody is castigating you and you are there clapping. It’s time they woke up, but the consolation is that us in the UPND Alliance know no colour [or] tribe as our tribe is Zambian. All tribes are equal and to talk about tribe now is very shameful. It’s extremely very shameful and what’s paining is that we have a so called Reverend…awe balekwatako insoni ba Sumaili (Mrs Sumaili should be ashamed),” he said. “If she thinks that the tribal card will win them votes then mwaloba ilyauma ba Sumaili (you’ve caught dry fish, Mrs Sumaili). Mukaba mu (you will be in the) opposition after 12th August.”

Akafumba urged Rev Sumaili to guide President Edgar Lungu and the PF against using the tribal card in their campaigns.

“It will not help you. You must feel ashamed and for the ECZ it has proved that it’s a toothless dog because they don’t have tooth to bite. They claimed they lifted Kambwili’s suspension because he showed remorse [but] which remorse when he refused to apologise? Remorse is where one says ‘I accept and apologise’. But he openly said I have refused and will not apologise and yet you issue a statement that we have forgiven him. Can you do better, ECZ? We are not children,” said Akafumba.