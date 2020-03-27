1. TAX RELIEF
In order to provide relief to businesses, Government will:
i. Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitisers and other medicine related activities;
ii. Remove provisions of SI 90 relating to claim of VAT on
imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease
pressure on companies;
iii. Suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in
the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector;
iv.Suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skin.
2. EASING LIQUIDITY
.To support the easing of liquidity in the face of the adverse effects of COVID-19, Government will release K2.5 billion to:
i. Reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers
of goods and services;
ii. Reduce outstanding arrears to pensioners under
Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under
Ministry of Justice; and
iii. Reduce outstanding third-party arrears and other employee related commitments.
In addition, K140 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector.
3. FINANCIAL SECTOR MEASURES
Government has taken a
number of measures to encourage the use of digital financial
services. These measures are aimed at preventing the spread
of the disease by minimizing person to person contact in
conducting financial transactions, decongesting banks and
reducing the use of cash.
The measures are as follows:
a) Waived charges for person to person electronic money transfers of up to K150. These transactions are now free
of charge;
b) Revised upwards transactions and balance limits for individuals, small scale farmer and enterprises. The limits
by agents have been revised upwards to give agents
more float to deal with transactions. This is made to decongest banks;
c) Removed the transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets; and
d) Reduced the processing fees for Real Time Gross
Settlement System
4. FUNDING TOWARDS COVID-19 RESPONSE
In order to finance the response towards COVID-19,
Government has taken the following measures:
i. Set up an Epidemic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million;
ii. Cabinet approved a COVID-19 Contingency and
Response Plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; and
iii. The Government has started mobilizing funds through the
budget and engagement with various local and
international stakeholders.
Resources available from Multilateral Organisations
CONCLUSION
the initial response to the impact of COVID-19. Governement
may take additional measures to support the economy and
respond specifically to the challenges the business community
may face as well as safeguard the financial sector, should the
situation worsen.