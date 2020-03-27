1. TAX RELIEF

In order to provide relief to businesses, Government will:

i. Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitisers and other medicine related activities;

ii. Remove provisions of SI 90 relating to claim of VAT on

imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease

pressure on companies;

iii. Suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in

the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector;

iv.Suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skin.

2. EASING LIQUIDITY

.To support the easing of liquidity in the face of the adverse effects of COVID-19, Government will release K2.5 billion to:

i. Reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers

of goods and services;

ii. Reduce outstanding arrears to pensioners under

Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under

Ministry of Justice; and

iii. Reduce outstanding third-party arrears and other employee related commitments.

In addition, K140 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector.

3. FINANCIAL SECTOR MEASURES

Government has taken a

number of measures to encourage the use of digital financial

services. These measures are aimed at preventing the spread

of the disease by minimizing person to person contact in

conducting financial transactions, decongesting banks and

reducing the use of cash.

The measures are as follows:

a) Waived charges for person to person electronic money transfers of up to K150. These transactions are now free

of charge;

b) Revised upwards transactions and balance limits for individuals, small scale farmer and enterprises. The limits

by agents have been revised upwards to give agents

more float to deal with transactions. This is made to decongest banks;

c) Removed the transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets; and

d) Reduced the processing fees for Real Time Gross

Settlement System

4. FUNDING TOWARDS COVID-19 RESPONSE

In order to finance the response towards COVID-19,

Government has taken the following measures:

i. Set up an Epidemic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million;

ii. Cabinet approved a COVID-19 Contingency and

Response Plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; and

iii. The Government has started mobilizing funds through the

budget and engagement with various local and

international stakeholders.

Resources available from Multilateral Organisations

CONCLUSION

the initial response to the impact of COVID-19. Governement

may take additional measures to support the economy and

respond specifically to the challenges the business community

may face as well as safeguard the financial sector, should the

situation worsen.