Summary Perspective: EAZ on Why the Kwacha is losing value as at yesterday $1=K22.5

1. There is a mismatch of the supply and demand of forex attributed by imports of oil and fertilizer and woserned by debt servicing as the country needs to mop out dollars of about $86m monthly

2. The decision to have mining firms pay tax in dollars directly to the central bank addressed dollar supply pressures which the MinFin needed for foreign currency debt service but simultaneously created market supply deficits through sucking 45-55-% of open market flows distorting cyclical conversion support for the kwacha every month when tax conversions were due.

3. Lack of confidence in the economy by external economic players such as downgrades by Fitch reduced investor confidence resulting into reduced flow of forex

4. Feeble foreign exchange reserve structure continues to leave the central bank vunerable unable to defend the country from external shocks. It’s like you don’t have money and you regularly get sick but money for hospital bills theliz no.

5. Interventions by the monetary authorities to inject liquidity back into the system that the economy has been for a long time been starved through a build up in domestic arrears, is breeding dollar demand.

6. High demand for dollars for importation of covid materials

7. Zambia seeks a rapid credit facility (RCF) with hope of graduating into a fully funded extended credit facility (ECF) to help stabilize the balace of payments. The Balance contains imports, exports, reserves looking at payments and receipts at national level. A normal situation is where you have more receipts than payments in ordinary life so as national level. This should be balanced at national level though to stabilize the currency to avoid diverted appreciation or depreciation of the Kwacha which has not been the case.

Implications to an ordinary Zambian

1. If the depreciation of the Kwacha continues, pro of all goods will continue rising due to increased cost inputs in production. Those who were old enough between 1987-89, attests that it was not this bad.

2. A weak currency is bad for the growth of the manufacturing sector hence negative growth in GDP. This means companies will cease employing and lay off workers in some instances

3. Monetary policy will still be ineffective if the fiscal side remains undressed due government appetite for expenditure which will further cause price instability.