Summing up the PF’S last term of office, they spent the better part of the four years between 2016-2019 stealing public resources and fattening their pockets, now in their last year in office they’re in deep panic.

Year after year the FIC kept telling the citizens of this country that billions of kwacha were being siphoned from the treasury by the PF, examples are endless.

The economy has now collapsed, they realize that their term of office has come to an end, they can’t cover up their tracks because the FIC has hard proof and evidence preserved for future use.

The PF’S focus for the final year in office is to figure out a way to cling to power in 2021.

Their strategy includes forcing Bill 10 into law, gross electoral malpractices, distributing proceeds of corruption among the poorest Zambians they have impoverished, mass distribution of NRC’S in areas they think they are still strong, political violence and intimidation, use or police to suppress the opposition, compromising the ECZ and Judiciary to effectively work ad departments of the PF machinery. -NDC