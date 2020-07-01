By daily revelations

PF Media director Sunday chanda has accused the UPND leadership of abducting their members of parliament on the day the bill 10 was been tabled in Parliament a week ago.

Chanda disclosed that the UPND members of parliament were almost abducted by the party leadership, taken and locked up somewhere and grabbed their phones and we understand some had issues with their wife’s, because their wives tried to phone them and their husbands where unreachable they did not understand what was happening. So you cannot treat adults like children,” Chanda said.

Asked if in the same manner he was saying the UPND should allow their members of parliament to vote with their minds, the PF would allow their own members to do likewise, Chanda said members of parliament had their own minds and should vote according to the wishes of the people who sent them there.

“Our members of parliament consulted with their people,” he said.

And Chanda said he was interested in contesting the Kanchibiya seat in 2021, which is currently held by former inspector general of police Dr. Martin Malama. He said he stood in the area in 2011 and that he applied in 2016 but the leadership decided otherwise.

Chanda said whether he will stand or not in 2021 was entirely up to the party leadership, but that he would continue to do the work he was doing with the community in the area.

“I am also doing some farming in Kanchibiya constituency,” said Chanda.