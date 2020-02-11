By: Irvin Muyumbwa

The Patriotic Front has accused the opposition UPND of wanting to cause so much civil unrest between now and 2021 because the party is under intense pressure from its fatigued funders.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda alleges that the UPND intends to be dramatic in the run-up to the 2021 general elections in order to prove that they can still turn the tables around despite the perpetual losses of presidential elections.

Mr. Chanda claims the general citizenry should be on the lookout for strange things never experienced before and implies among other strange things the gassing of people using unknown chemicals.

He says the opposition political party is desperate and now under pressure to prove that has the potential to cause civil unrest and cause people to rise against a democratically elected government.

Mr. Chanda was speaking yesterday at the PF Media Interactive Forum.